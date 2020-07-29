Myrna Swanson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SEWARD | Myrna Rose Swanson was born on March 25, 1937 to Oswald and Ella (Arndt) Schaffert in Aurora.

On June 3, 1956, Myrna was united in marriage to Jack Swanson in Hastings. Myrna was a wife and mother who enjoyed taking care of her family. She volunteered for many organizations in the Seward community. She received the Nebraska Mother of the Year Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award from Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

In her free time she enjoyed cross stitch, bridge, piano and she was an avid collector of teapots and teacups. She is best known for her pig collection and giving pig tours for preschool and elementary school students. She also loved to bake and was famous for her Crispies, pig cookies and cinnamon rolls.

Myrna passed away on July 19, 2020 in Seward, at the age of 83 years.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Swanson, Seward; daughters, Jackie Lynn, Omaha, Julie (Doug) Den Herder, Windsor, CO, Jane (Rex) Rehmer, and David City; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Donita) Schaffert, Aurora; and sister, Ella Mae Uden, Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stanley Schaffert; brother-in-law, Roy Uden; son-in-law, Mike Lynn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kermit and Blanche Swanson.