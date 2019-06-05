An audience in Chadron was the first to see NET’s newest documentary, “Small Town Cops,” during its premiere at Chadron State College during On the Road with NET.
The documentary highlighted the Mitchell Police Department and the sheriff’s offices in Jefferson and Butler counties to showcase the universal challenges law enforcement officers face. Produced by Bill Kelly, the show will air July 11 for the first time, with repeat showings scheduled for the rest of July.
“We’re the first people to see it. It’s kind of a big deal,” said Jaime Wada, of Chadron State College’s criminal justice department, during the screening last Wednesday.
According to the documentary, over the last several decades everything and nothing has changed in law enforcement in small towns. Officers are still responsible for running radar, making traffic stops, dealing with false alarms, animal control and nuisance enforcement for weeds and junk. But the technology they use, the training required and the ferocity of violence they face today has vastly changed, the film contends.
“We saw an opportunity to tell these stories,” said Kelly.
Officers for all three departments featured in the documentary agreed that talking to and knowing the residents is an important key to doing their jobs. Residents are often officers’ eyes and ears. Mitchell has committed to keeping its police force operational with 22% of its annual budget dedicated to law enforcement. Police Chief Michael Cotant, profiled in the documentary, was thrilled to have new Officer Regina Preston join the force after graduating from the Law Enforcement Training Center.
The film follows Preston during her time at the training center, which prepared her for all types of police work, including active shooter training, a relatively new addition to the coursework at the center. Active shooter training used to be non-existent, as officers were instructed to wait for SWAT to arrive. The high school shooting in Columbine, Colo., changed that approach, and today every officer in Nebraska prepares for those types of incidents when they receive their training.
“Why do I go in … there are lives at stake,” said Preston. Consistent training across all agencies helps law enforcement work together in emergency situations that require various agencies to respond. Before the training center was established, only 12% of officers in the state had any training at all.
Though rural populations have declined, crime rates have increased, said former Butler County Sheriff Marcus Siebken, who held the office during filming but has since lost re-election. He and Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorensen both said drug arrests have skyrocketed in recent years, and many other crimes, including burglaries, are often the result of drug addicts seeking ways to feed their habit.
Dealing with individuals with mental health issues is also a rising concern for law enforcement officers. When the state restructured its Regional Mental Health Centers and shifted more responsibilities for the care of patients to families, calls to police increased. Rural areas rarely have enough mental health professionals and no facilities to address the issues, so law enforcement officers are now responsible for initial assessment, finding resources and providing transport in many cases, Siebken said.
During a question and answer session with Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey, Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino and Nebraska State Patrolman Mick Downing after the screening, it became apparent that issues presented in the documentary exist in the Panhandle.
The mental health needs of residents are of definite concern locally.
“The jails in Nebraska have become the de facto mental institutions,” Dailey said, noting that eight of 10 prisoners are generally on mental health medications. Drug use and a lack of quality applicants for open positions are also problems presented in the film that apply to the local region.
Despite that, the agencies work together when required, providing mutual aid and working together on a local drug task force.
“There is not enough of us to handle certain situations so we have to rely on each other,” Lordino said.
Residents of rural Nebraska tend to get lulled into complacency, Downing said, but serious issues arise in small towns. Stabbing, arson, armed robbers, buried bodies are just a few examples, he continued.
“You name it, we’ve had it here in Chadron.”