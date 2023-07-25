The Dawes County Veterans Honor Guard was the recipient of this year’s 100 Women Who Care About Chadron’s primary gift of $10,000, which will go toward the purchase of new uniforms. The announcement was made at the 100 Women meeting, Monday evening at the Main Street Plaza.

A secondary gift was awarded to the Chadron Sharks Swim Team, to go toward hosting a swimming invitational at Chadron. The amount of the second gift was unknown as of Monday evening, as members continued to bring in contributions.

Kresi Long with 100 Women Who Care about Chadron noted this is year six for the program. She explained the organization started with a simple concept. One hundred women all chose to each give $100, equaling $10,000 to a charity of their choice. Since the group surpassed 100 members, actually coming closer to 150, they have been able to give out two award for each of the past four years.

Other nominees this year included Chadron Honor Flight, Camp Norwesca and Northwest Community Action Partnership.

Prior to the members voting for this year’s award recipients, each nominee was allowed some time to speak.

John Dueker with the Dawes County Veterans Honor Guard said they have 18 active members and two honorary members. They participate in 30-40 different events each year, including: an average 20 military funerals per year, services on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, the Independence Day flag raising, three Chadron parades, and presenting colors at home high football games and events such as Girls on the Run.

The Honor Guard does military funerals for not only Chadron, Dueker said, but also Whitney, Crawford, Harrison, Alliance and Oelrichs, S.D.

Gabby Michna, who nominated the Guard, noted uniforms are $329 each, totaling more than $6,500 for all members.

Alyssa Peters spoke to the Chadron Sharks, noting the team had three members who made State. The membership has more triple over the last several years, and now has more than 70 members ages 3-18, including members who travel to Chadron from outside the city.

The team has raised enough money for starting blocks and electronic timing system, which has taken several years, Peters said. They are now looking to become part of the annual Wyoming swimming calendar to host meets in Chadron. The Panhandle is part of Wyoming Swimming.

Meets typically last two days, and would bring economic boons to local businesses, Peters noted. “We have an amazing aquatic facility begging to be used, and a beautiful we really want the opportunity to show off.”

The money from 100 Women will go to make it possible to host meets, she said, to defer costs in hosting a competitive meet. The most substantial of these is renting the pool. The facility needs rented for two days, Peters said, at a rate of $150 per hour or $3,000 total. Standard swim meet fees include a facility fee of about $10 per person, she added, and are used to offset the facility rental fees.

“It is unrealistic to expect we would be able to account for the $3,000 rental fee from meet entries alone. In short, we cannot afford to host a meet without this financial assistance.”

The first move with the money from 100 Women, Peters said, is to get on the swim meet calendar and hosting an invitational. This puts Chadron in the annual rotation, making the economic return to the community a recurring one.

Speaking on behalf of Camp Norwesca were Jacci Walton, Brandi May and Jennifer Galbraith. They noted the all-inclusive youth center has plenty of accommodations to welcome children ages 6-18, with junior counselor opportunities for ages 16-18.

When not hosting youth programs, Camp Norwesca offers a venue for weddings and retreats.

May said, according to the U.S. News and World Report, suicide rates in adolescents doubled in 10 years. It is important to help children build a health foundation for mental and physical health, she said. Galbraith noted the youth program at Camp Norwesca uses positive socialization and exercises opportunities, as well as decreased screen accessibility, to help children develop a foundation in all areas of health.

All staff are trained and believe in respecting others at all times, Galbraith said, and go the extra mile to meet individual physical, spiritual and emotional needs. Seventy-five percent of the campers are using some form of scholarship through the camp to attend, and they planned to use the 100 Women gift to further the scholarship program.

Northwest Community Action Partnership CEO Brooke Smith said the mission of NCAP is to help people, change lives and engage the community to alleviate poverty. They offer services including such as Head Start, home weatherization, food pantries, rent assistance, utility services, a diaper bank and opportunities for seniors to give back to the community with their time and talent.

In the past fiscal year, the weatherization crews took care of 53 homes, Smith said, with an average natural gas savings of 19% and an average electrical savings of 7.5%. That saved money, she said, can go toward other areas such as food and rent. Further, the crews replaced 32 appliance units for families in need.

As for the diaper bank, Smith said, about 200 children are served every month, making sure they access to an adequate supply of clean, dry diapers.

Smith explained NCAP is funded through a variety of grants they have to write and fight for every years to maintain the programs, and most of the grants come from federal sources with strict regulations that can lead to clients falling through cracks and not getting the services they need.

To that end, NCAP has a Greatest Need fund, which has unrestricted funds that are donated privately and don’t come with strings attached. The fund allows NCAP to act swiftly with clients, she said, and funds from 100 Women could go toward the fund.

Vicki Kotschwar spoke to the Veterans Honor Flight. The national program began back in 2004, Kotschwar noted, when Earl Morse flew a World War II veteran to the WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C. Locally, the first Honor Flight was in 2012 and continued annually except during the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, Kotschwar said, one year two flights were provided.

Though it started with WWII veterans, the program also provides flights for those who served in the Korean War, Vietnam and other conflicts.

“We’ve been able to help so many veterans, males and females, to make a trip they might never would be able to do before,” Kotschwar said. Passengers leave from Chadron and head to Denver, then fly to Washington D.C. During the trip, she said, they are treated to various memorial and meet people from other Honor Flights.

Kotschwar said these trips, for which the money would help, are often emotional and provide an opportunity to give back to veterans who have selflessly given so much. It makes “thank you for your service” a genuine and real gesture for our veterans, she added.