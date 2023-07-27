With a theme of “Roses are Red, Mud is Brown, the Windows are Up, and the Pedal is Down!” the Dawes County fair already evokes a good time.

Things kick off tonight at 7 p.m. with the 4-H Fashion Show at Chadron High School, though 4-Her’s will already be busying themselves through the day with clothing and sewing check in starting at 8:30 a.m., followed by modeling practice, construction judging and the Family and Consumer Sciences Life Challenge Contest.

Friday, the action moves to the Dawes County Fairgrounds for Open Class check-in at the Dixie Eaton/Henkens Roberts Building from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

At the Vetter Building, check out some four-legged furry critters during the Cat Show at 8:30 a.m. and the Dog Show at 1 p.m.

Saturday’s big event is the 4-H Working Ranch and Performance Horse Show beginning at 8 a.m. in the main fairgrounds arena, though show participants, families and spectators are welcome to a breakfast at 7 a.m. at the arena. Along with the show is the 4-H Hippology Contest, at the stage area.

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, there will be free watermelon at the Grandstands. At 6:30 p.m. is the Ranch Rodeo Cowboy Auction and FFA Hay Auction, with the evening capping off with the Ranch Rodeo and Bronc Match at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, July 30, be sure to head to the grandstands at 2 p.m. for the Dawes County Hall of Fame induction, followed by the Antique Tractor Pull at 4 p.m. For some additional entertainment, head to the North 40 track at for the Lawn Mower Association Races at 3 p.m.

Monday, July 31, 4-H static exhibit interview judging begins at 9 a.m. in the 4-H building. At 2 p.m., the building becomes home to the judging for 4-H decorated cakes.

Out in the arena and grandstands, be sure to catch the stick horse races for ages 6 and under, and the Gymkhana for older youth.

Head back to the 4-H Building to bid on some culinary delights in the Creative Chefs Silent Auction from 5-7 p.m., or stay in the grandstands to bid live during the cake and pie auction. Free popsicles will also be available at the grandstands starting at 5:30 p.m., and the east end of the racetrack will be home to a 3-D archery shoot.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the 4-H Building, 4-H static exhibits, as well as a silent auction on the exhibits, begins at 8 a.m. The Vetter Building is home to plenty of animal shows, with 4-H Companion Animal at 8:30 a.m., followed by Exotic Animal and Rabbit in the morning. Stick around for the Poultry show after a lunch break.

On the north side of the Vetter Building, Swine, Goat, Sheep and Beef competitors will be doing their weigh-ins.

In the evening, be sure to get a good seat west of the Fairgrounds for the Dawes County Fair Board Hog Wrestling and Pig Wrangler Auction.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, the 4-H Dairy Goat Show starts things off in the Vetter Building at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 4-H Meat Goat Show at 10 a.m. and the 4-H Swine Show at 3 p.m.

At the Show Barn, 4-H Bottle Lamb Interviews are 1-3 p.m.

The Grandstands and Arena are again the hotspot in the evening, with the Tough Truck competition at 7 p.m.; registration is 5:30-6:45 p.m. at the stage, with a driver’s meeting at 6:30 p.m.

For those needing to fuel up on Thursday, Aug. 3, there is a free breakfast at 7 a.m. in the Open Air Shelter. At the Vetter Building, 4-H Bucket Calf Interviews are 8-10 a.m. The Vetter Building will also have the 4-H Sheep Show at 8:30 a.m., followed by 4-H Bottle Lamb Awards, 4-H Dairy Cattle and 4-H Beef Showmanship.

Following a lunch break, the Vetter Building is home to the Bucket Calf Awards, Breeding Beef and Stocker Feeders, followed by the 4-H market Beef Show.

At 5 p.m., Vetter will host a 4-H youth pizza night, and 6 p.m. marks the start of the Rubber Check Race and Team Auction in the Grandstands. Following the race, stop by the Open Air Shelter for a free dance from 8-10 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 4, it’s time to see who’s the best of the best, with the Small Animal Round Robin at 9 a.m. and the Large Animal Round Robin at 11 a.m. Both events are at the Vetter Building.

The building is the main hub for the day, with the Adult Showmanship Contest at 4 p.m., the Livestock Buyers Social from 5-6 p.m., Clover Kids Parade at 5:45 p.m. and the Market Livestock Sale at 6 p.m.