18th Annual Shop with a Cop underway

The 2022 Holiday season is upon us, which means the Chadron Police Department is gearing up for the annual “Shop with a Cop” program. All donations raised are used to purchase food, clothing, and gifts, for less fortunate children within the community. Officers take Chadron School children shopping to get things needed as well as a few things wanted. It is also a great way for the officers and children to get to know each other. The experiences are always fun and exciting and sometimes an interesting time for both the children and the officers.

As the month of December nears, look for donation containers near the registers of some of the businesses in town. Donations can also be brought in or mailed to the Chadron Police Department at 125 Main Street Chadron, NE 69337. People may bring donations directly to First National Bank of Omaha here in Chadron. They just need to let the teller know they wish for the donation to go to the “Shop with a Cop” program. Those with questions can contact the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510 and ask for Officer Derek Bauer.

Remember “A Little Change Can Make a BIG Difference!” The Chadron Police Department would like to give great appreciaiton to the generous citizens and businesses for their years of support with this program. Over the years, community and business donations have allowed the department to help hundreds of children through in the community. Officers hope to continue this tradition and help many more children in the years to come, and wish everyone a wonderful holiday season.

