2020 FFA excels at state virtual competitions

After a successful year, Chadron FFA teams were prepping and preparing for the next level: state, at the beginning of April. They spent countless hours studying, memorizing, and working together to get ready for the next big step. However, disaster struck and its name was COVID-19.
The state FFA convention in Lincoln was cancelled, as was, in school learning. The state of Nebraska/UNL searched for a way to continue. They believed in the importance of honoring the student’s work and efforts around Career Development Events (CDE’s). As a result, virtual contests were designed and conducted over a two week period.
Chadron’s FFA members made the best of the situation and when the time came, rose to the occasion (even though it was four months later). They didn’t have to compete-they wanted to compete-that’s what our members do. Therefore, they shined like diamonds! What a learning experience for all. The Chadron community and anyone who knows these kids should be super proud!
11 teams with 29 students were qualified and eligible for April’s state convention
Individual state qualifiers (*Seniors): Kayley Galbraith, Tate Ryan*, Kaylie Phillips, Cole Madsen*, Emma Cogdill, Levi Glines*, Luke Kahl, Garrett Glines, Ella O’Brien, Jacob Wojcik*, Samantha Johns, Cloey Murdoch*, Kadence Wild, Michael Matt, Cooper Wild*, Duane Trent, Jalei Marcy, Aleeya Lopez*, Caden Galbraith, Kourtney Hawk, Dawson Dunbar, Garrett Ferguson, Daniel Wellnitz, Teagan Tidyman, Trinity Bannon, Brianna Larson, Mayzie Murdoch, Ember Diers and Shannon O’Rourke*
JULY/AUGUST VIRTUAL STATE RESULTS
Biotechnology Overall 2nd Place Team: Kayley Galbraith, 3rd, purple ribbon; Tate Ryan, 6th, blue ribbon; Emma Cogdill, 7th, blue ribbon; Ella O’Brien, 9th, blue ribbon
Ag Communications: Emma Cogdill, 5th, blue ribbon Journalistic Writing; Ella O’Brien, 10th, white ribbon Opinion
Ag Technology and Mechanics: Daniel Wellnitzn red ribbon; Duane Trent red ribbon
Agronomy: Luke Kahl, 13th, purple ribbon
Farm and Agribusiness: Garrett Glines, 11th, purple ribbon; Tate Ryan 22nd blue ribbon
Meats Evaluation and Technology: Michael Matt, red ribbon; Teagan Tidyman white ribbon
Nursery & Landscape Overall 6th Place Team: Alyeea Lopez, 16th, blue ribbon; Cloey Murdoch, red ribbon; Daniel Wellnitz, white ribbon; Mayzie Murdoch (helped team place)
Veterinary Science Overall 3rd Place Team: Samantha Johns -- INDIVIDUAL STATE CHAMPION -- Purple; Kayley Galbraith, 16th, blue ribbon; Kaylie Phillips, red ribbon; Kourtney Hawk, white ribbon
Livestock Management Overall 2nd Place Team: Samantha Johns, Kayley Galbraith, Kayley Phillips, Trinity Bannon, Brianna Larson
•1st in Dairy 2nd in Sheep & Swine 4th in Poultry & 6th in Horse
Agriscience: Kourtney Hawk, red ribbon; Caden Galbraith, Ember Diers, Trinity Bannon (participated)
Floriculture: Cloey Murdoch, white ribbon; Shannon O’Rourke, Mayzie Murdoch (participated)
As the 2019-2020 year in FFA comes to a close and we begin preparing for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, it seems appropriate to reflect on why we do, what we do, within our organization. The FFA Creed was written by E.M. Tiffany in 1928 and officially adopted by the National FFA Organization in 1930. It was created to allow the members to focus on the benefits of agriculture, The words describe what FFA members believe. It reminds us why agriculture is the most important industry in our world, and gives motivation to know that we can make a difference in the future of agriculture.
