2020 FFA excels at state virtual competitions

As the 2019-2020 year in FFA comes to a close and we begin preparing for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, it seems appropriate to reflect on why we do, what we do, within our organization. The FFA Creed was written by E.M. Tiffany in 1928 and officially adopted by the National FFA Organization in 1930. It was created to allow the members to focus on the benefits of agriculture, The words describe what FFA members believe. It reminds us why agriculture is the most important industry in our world, and gives motivation to know that we can make a difference in the future of agriculture.