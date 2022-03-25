 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Dawes County Fair theme announced

The Dawes County Agricultural Society has chosen the theme, “Tough Enough to Wear Pink,” from a group of 40 entries received in the 2022 Fair Theme Contest.

Mylee Kvistad, nine-year-old daughter of Chance and Lisa Kvistad of Chadron, submitted the winning drawing. Mylee will receive free passes for her family to all events at the 2022 Dawes County Fair.

Her winning drawing will be used for promotional material advertising the Dawes County Fair July 29-August 6. See you at the 2022 Dawes County Fair!

