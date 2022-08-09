4-H club dedicate bench at fair

One of the special presentations during the 2022 Dawes County Fair was the dedication of some new seating.

The bench is a memorial honoring Ray and Phyllis Grantham and was purchased from memorial funds the club received in honor of Ray after his passing in July of 2021.

The Happy Hustlers was formed August 20, 1957 by Ray & Phyllis Grantham and Robert & Nellie Hawthorne. Ray and Robert provided leadership to all the youth in the Deadhorse Community with the help of their neighbors. Teaching future leaders the importance of keeping agricuture alive in the community. The leadership roll was passed to several other community members including Gene & Xenile Nixon. Several of the club member still farm and ranch in the Deadhorse Community.

The club's primary focus is on community service and currently has 10 active members. Those present at the dedication were Julia Nicholson, Oakley Terrell, Kadence Fisher, Roudy Schommer amd Morgan Schommer. Other members are Cody Penaluna, Levi Penaluna, Annabelle VanderMay, Josey Werner and Layne Davidson.

Five of these members are great grand children to members and leaders of the club.

One of the club's long standing events has been the 4th of July Flag Raising which just had it's 60th Anniversary of the club presenting the flag on Flag Butte in the Deadhorse Community. The club remains very loyal to the founding community with it's annual roadside cleanup. The club members gather on late spring to clean the Deadhorse roadside ditches from Table Road north to Highway 20.

This being the club's 65th Anniversary it made it even more memorable to present the bench. The Small Animal Round Robin was also significant since it was one of the Grantham's many contributions to the fair. They wanted to bring a show to Dawes County to allow small animal exhibitors to show their talents just like those of the larger animals. In the early 90's, with the help of Extension Agent Don Huls, the aspirations of the Grantham's became a reality and the first Small Animal Round Robin occurred at the Dawes County Fair with the sponsorship of Ray & Phyllis.