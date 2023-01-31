 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H, Fair promotion contest underway

Marcus Dykes

Dawes County 4-H and the Agricultural Society have teamed up to offer youth, ages 5-18, an opportunity to work on their promotional and marketing skills. The Ag. Society is looking for a theme for the 2023 Dawes County Fair. The 2023 Dawes County Fair is July 28 - August 5. The winning idea will be used in all advertising material throughout the summer. Additionally, the winner will also receive a free family pass to all paid events at the fair.

Dawes County 4-H is in need of promotional posters to showcase what the program represents in our county. The Executive 4-H Council is sponsoring $20, for the winners in each age division: 5-10 and 11-18. In addition, all posters will be on display throughout the year at various locations in the county and during the Dawes County Fair.

Entry deadline is Monday, February 27, and complete contest rules are available online at northernpanhandle.unl.edu or at the Nebraska Extension Dawes County office at 250 Main St., Suite 8, Chadron. Please call 308-432-3373 for more information. Please bring  submissions to the Dawes County Extension Office or email tessa.reece@unl.edu.

Nebraska 4-H is a positive youth development organization that supports young people to reach their aspirations in post-secondary education. Activities such as the promotional theme and poster contest hope to inspire youth interested in the marketing field to learn the skills necessary for that profession. Dawes County 4-H and Ag. Society are proud to support area youth in this exploration.

