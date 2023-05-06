Historic Fort Robinson State Park will once again host the 4-H Horse Camp on June 8-10, 2023. “Through these doors have walked some of the world’s finest horsemen.” All individuals, ages eight and older, are welcome to attend with activities for junior, intermediate, and senior / adult. The 4-H code of conduct will be in effect, but 4-H membership is not mandatory.

Pre-registration is encouraged by May 12, with a $65 fee per camper. Adult guardians will get a $10.00 discount if registering with a paid youth camper. Training topics will include all the right moves, desensitizing your horse, horse games, trail challenge competition, and creating spur straps.

An informational brochure and registration form is available from your local Nebraska Extension Office. Forms can also be found online at: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/northernpanhandle/fort-robinson-4-h-horse-camp/ To find out more about 4-H Horse Camp or other horse 4-H projects, contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 432-3373.