4-H Month begins today

What do you think of when the month of February is near? Maybe it’s scheduling Valentine’s Day plans or the fact that we’re just a bit closer to nicer weather. For us, NEBRASKA 4-H MONTH is on our minds when February rolls around.

4-H is Nebraska’s largest youth development organization – empowering nearly 140,000 across the state with the skills to lead for a lifetime. With the support of 12,000 volunteers, Nebraska 4-H helps youth develop and practice life skills through clubs, camps, school enrichment, afterschool, and special interest programs. In Dawes County, more than 175 4-H members and 50 volunteers are involved in 4-H.

Nebraska 4-H Month, traditionally held during February each year, is an opportunity to celebrate 4-H locally, recruit new members and volunteers, and have fun! There are many ways to celebrate Nebraska 4-H Month either individually or with your club or county! Dawes County 4-H invites everyone to celebrate:

• 4-H Spirit Week – February 1st – 4th, 2023

• 4-H Volunteer & Sponsor Appreciation Week – February 5th-11th, 2023

• 4-H Giving Back Week – February 12th-18th, 2023

• 4-H Project Show & Tell Week – February 19th-25th, 2023

• 4-H Connect Week – February 26th-28th, 2023

Dawes County 4-H will host a CONNECT WITH 4-H event on Monday, February 27th from 4:30-6:00 pm. The event is a come and go event open to all families and youth ages 5-18. Families will be able to enroll in 4-H, get a sneak peek at our summer workshops, enjoy a treat and drink, create a clover themed project, and turn in their bingo card for a prize. Throughout the month, youth are welcome to complete activities on our bingo card. If youth complete a bingo, they can share the bingo with us at Connect With 4-H or on our Facebook page to get a prize. Prices include 4-H swag, workshop gift certificates, and free shirts. Bingo activities include: make a healthy snack, eat dinner as a family, take a selfie with a Dawes Extension Staff member, etc. The bingo card is available at our Extension Office, Facebook page, or on website https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/northernpanhandle/.

A feature of Nebraska 4-H Month in Dawes County is the 4-H Special Edition. This publication will come out with the Crawford Clipper early February, along with being placed in various locations throughout the county. You may pick up a copy at the Dawes County Extension Office. The 4-H Special Edition is filled with 4-H member stories, photos, and highlights from 2022. The Dawes County Jr. Leaders appreciate the support of our local businesses and individuals who purchase ads to pay for printing as well as providing funds to support their annual Youth Exchange Program.

The First Baby of February is another special event as our 4-H family and local neighbors join to welcome a new member to our community. Donated items are placed in a basket and presented to the family. This activity is annually sponsored by the Dawes County Jr. Leaders and Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services.

To learn more about how to get involved, visit https://4h.unl.edu. For more information on enrolling in 4-H or serving as a volunteer, please contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373 or tessa.reece@unl.edu. The office is located just north of the Post Office at 250 Main, Suite 8, in Chadron.