4-H offers school enrichment field days

Nebraska Extension 4-H Staff have been busy in Dawes County the last few weeks offering school enrichment opportunities. On September 30, 4-H staff hosted a Connecting the Dots event for Chadron and Crawford Freshmen and Sophomore students.

Connecting the Dots is a statewide program aimed at helping youth think more about their potential future career options and help prepare them to be successful after high school. During this event, students got to hear from community professionals and college representatives about their careers along with knowledge they have gained through their life.

Community volunteers that assisted with the event were Justin Madsen, Sam Dyer-Edelman, AJ Huffman, Phillip and Angela Lollar, Jake Stewart, Dennis Brown, Clint Phillips, Becca Chasek, Mark Hunt, Jan Soester, Phillip Berger, Carey Madsen, and Kristal Kuhnel.

Starting out the day, students participated in a simulation where they had to make decisions about their life if they were to drop out of high school, not have any money for college, have a full ride to a school and everything in between.

They discovered career options that might fit what they were interested in, and the requirements needed to obtain that career. In the afternoon students practiced networking, analyzed what makes a good resume, discovered some of their skills, and tested each other’s interview skills.

One student commented that the day was very helpful in deciding what she wanted to do with her future. Nebraska Extension would like to thank NCTA, WNCC, Chadron State College, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the National Guard, and ESU 10 for helping make this event possible.

On October 20, Nebraska Extension hosted an Animal Science field day for over 250 third through fourth graders from Chadron, Crawford, Gordon and Rushville. Students learned about the different systems within an animal’s body through nine different hands-on stations.

Students had the ability to develop a cereal ration, build a joint, discover how many items they use daily that would not be possible without animals, see the inside of a beef heart, learn about the animal’s reproductive tract, pet farm animals, and more! Nebraska Extension 4-H staff traveled from across the panhandle to help teach youth this program with the goal of the students gaining a better understanding about where their food comes from, by-products, different careers working with animals, and learning about the body systems.

The staff greatly appreciates the support from the Dawes and Sheridan County 4-H Councils, the Dawes County Ag Society, Erika Lans, Marisa Betson, and Bronc and Melissa Nicholson for making this event possible for students to experience.

