4-H wilderness, horse camps

Come outwit, outplay, and outlast at the 2021 Wilderness Wonders Camp. Participants will test their survivor skills at this summer's Wilderness Wonders Camp! New this year, there will be two one-day camps. On June 2, youth in grades 3-5 will be challenged on how they can survive in a group through this hands on camp. This camp will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Camp Norwesca. The camp is limited to 40 campers with a $40 fee.

June 3 will be a one-day camp for youth ages 5-7 or grades K-2. These youth members will be challenged with their own set of survivor skills from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Camp Norwesca. This camp is limited to 25 youth and will have a $30 fee. Youth will need to bring their swimming suits and towels to the June 3 camp. The camp flyer and application can be found at extension.unl.edu/statewide/northernpanhandle/4-h-event-calendar/.

Applications are due by May 14 to the Nebraska Extension-Box Butte Office or can be turned in to the Dawes, Sioux, or Sheridan Extension Offices as well.