4-H youth attend range judging day camp at CSC

Youth from Dawes and Sioux County participated in the Range Judging Day Camp at Chadron State College on June 30. Ten youth attended the event co-sponsored by CSC, Nebraska Extension, and NRCS. The day consisted of plant ID, identifying plant parts in grasses verses forbs, making a plant poster, plant press, and competing in a plant ID contest.
Dr. Anthony Perlinski, Associate Professor of Rangeland Management at CSC, was one of the key presenters for the day. He stated “This year, like years in the past, I was super impressed by how well the kids did. They stayed engaged when learning to identify plants then performed above expectation on the plant quiz at the end of a long day.”
Anna Ferguson, NRCS Soil Conservationist out of Rushville, was another presenter at the range day camp. Anna said, “Seeing the youth excited to learn about local range plants and having fun was very rewarding. It was amazing how many specific plant identification details they remembered after a short time. I look forward to the excitement and participation in this 4-H event growing for the future.”
Two hours after learning plant ID, the youth competed in a plant ID contest. Youth walked around the Rangeland Complex to identify 15 plants. A few of the plants included: kochia, buffalo grass, rush skeleton plant, smooth brome, and more. Claire Ferguson was Senior Champion, Garett Tollman was Intermediate Champion, and Roudy Schommer was Junior Champion.
Julie Schommer, parent of a youth who attended, shared that her son loved the program. He went through the entire contest list with his mom when they got home. He also made his mom stop on the side of the road driving home to look at plants.
To find out more about range projects or any of the other beneficial curriculum areas, contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 432-3373. To find out more about range programs or range degrees, contact Chadron State College.