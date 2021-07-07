4-H youth attend range judging day camp at CSC

Youth from Dawes and Sioux County participated in the Range Judging Day Camp at Chadron State College on June 30. Ten youth attended the event co-sponsored by CSC, Nebraska Extension, and NRCS. The day consisted of plant ID, identifying plant parts in grasses verses forbs, making a plant poster, plant press, and competing in a plant ID contest.

Dr. Anthony Perlinski, Associate Professor of Rangeland Management at CSC, was one of the key presenters for the day. He stated “This year, like years in the past, I was super impressed by how well the kids did. They stayed engaged when learning to identify plants then performed above expectation on the plant quiz at the end of a long day.”

Anna Ferguson, NRCS Soil Conservationist out of Rushville, was another presenter at the range day camp. Anna said, “Seeing the youth excited to learn about local range plants and having fun was very rewarding. It was amazing how many specific plant identification details they remembered after a short time. I look forward to the excitement and participation in this 4-H event growing for the future.”