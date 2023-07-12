Youth from Dawes County participated in the Range Judging Day Camp at Chadron State College on June 27. Thirteen youth attended the event co-sponsored by CSC, Nebraska Extension, and NRCS. The day consisted of plant ID, identifying livestock forage value, completing a range fair project, tour, and competing in a plant ID contest.

Three hours after learning plant ID, the youth competed in a plant ID contest. Youth walked around the Rangeland Complex to identify 20 plants. A few of the plants included: buffalo grass, crested wheatgrass, cudweed sagewort, smooth brome, prairie sandreed, yuca, and more. In the Junior division (ages 8-10), Brylee Anderson was Champion and Luke Bruns was Reserve. In the Intermediate division (ages 11-13), Roudy Schommer was Champion and Amelia Betson was Reserve. In the Senior division (ages 14-18), Jadyn Tidyman was Champion and Alexa Tollman was Reserve.

Thank you to the key volunteers who helped make the day possible; Dr. Anthony Perlinski, Associate Professor of Rangeland Management at CSC, Anna Ferguson, NRCS Soil Conservationist, Melissa Jech, NRCS Soil Conservationist, and Mary Reece, NRCS Assistant State Conservationist.

To find out more about range projects or any of the other beneficial curriculum areas, contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 432-3373. To find out more about range programs or range degrees, contact Chadron State College.