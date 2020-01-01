A journey from Holland to rural Nebraska

Fredi also worked at the truck stop and Common Cents, and later worked for the state in Child Protective Services as a case aide. She further explained she volunteered with Health and Human Services for seven years, and that turned into the paid case aide position. She worked at the main office in Alliance and later Bridgeport at this time and travelled to the 11 Panhandle counties to work with kids and case managers.

After telling the doctor about the spider bite, Fredi said doesn’t remember much but remembered being transported to Scottsbluff. “They transported me at about 7:30 at night . . . and by 1 a.m. I was on life support and they did not expect me to live.” Her pastor, Darren Stroh, her kids, her medical team and friends who were there rallied around her and prayed at the request of her sons. After nine days, she awoke and questioned what happened. She was kept on life support for a few more days to check her out, “and here I am, 16 years later, in a wheelchair. It took the use of my right leg and I’ve been running around town in this wheelchair ever since, in the summer time. In the winter time I kind of hibernate and take the hand-bus wherever I want to go.”