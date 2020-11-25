A sign to celebrate

When the RSVP recognition luncheon was canceled in April due to the pandemic, the RSVP Advisory Council began looking for an opportunity to get together to say thank you to the dedicated volunteers who have made such a difference in the community.

The annual luncheon highlights volunteers who have been active over the past year. When it became clear that an in-person event wasn’t possible, the Council decided to bring the celebration to the volunteers. Starting last week, they have been out delivering goody bags, service pins and a lot of thank yous. Volunteers with milestone anniversaries were also celebrated with plaques and special signs to display in their yard highlighting their service. These volunteers are:

Crawford:

25 Years: June Winget

Chadron:

25 Years: Jane Druecker, Ken Maika, Ted Vastine

20 Years: Budge Cripps, Mary Keinitz, Vicki & Glen Kotschwar, Betty Martin, Karen Schlais

15 Years: Loretta Brickner, John Gamby, Charlotte Kriz, and Merle Morford

Special recognition to Neva Bartlett and Jean Baker for 31 and 32 years of service, respectively.