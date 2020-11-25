A sign to celebrate

When the RSVP recognition luncheon was canceled in April due to the pandemic, the RSVP Advisory Council began looking for an opportunity to get together to say thank you to the dedicated volunteers who have made such a difference in the community.
The annual luncheon highlights volunteers who have been active over the past year. When it became clear that an in-person event wasn’t possible, the Council decided to bring the celebration to the volunteers. Starting last week, they have been out delivering goody bags, service pins and a lot of thank yous. Volunteers with milestone anniversaries were also celebrated with plaques and special signs to display in their yard highlighting their service. These volunteers are:
Crawford:
25 Years: June Winget
Chadron:
25 Years: Jane Druecker, Ken Maika, Ted Vastine
20 Years: Budge Cripps, Mary Keinitz, Vicki & Glen Kotschwar, Betty Martin, Karen Schlais
15 Years: Loretta Brickner, John Gamby, Charlotte Kriz, and Merle Morford
Special recognition to Neva Bartlett and Jean Baker for 31 and 32 years of service, respectively.
According to Rachel Johnson, Volunteer Service-RSVP Director at Northwest Community Action, deliveries were made to 185 volunteers. Johnson said “Saying thank you is important because on any given day, RSVP volunteers are active at almost every nonprofit in the community. They help at nutrition sites such as food pantries, Closer to Home and the Bread Basket as well as Meals on Wheels, the Chadron and Crawford senior centers, museums, festivals, and many more locations.Since the beginning of COVID, volunteers have been particularly busy making sure that food resources are available to those in need. They have helped transition all the nutrition sites over to curbside pick-up, take out, or home delivery for those who are medically vulnerable or lack transportation.”
Johnson continued, “COVID has definitely changed the way we serve, but RSVP volunteers are resilient. They find ways to help where it’s needed most. For some that means staying home and making phone calls to volunteers and others who can’t get out. For others it means finding safe ways to volunteer in the community. Each volunteer does what they can and together they make a huge difference.
"In the last year, RSVP volunteers have given over 19,000 hours of service. As a whole, the volunteers celebrated this week have served 249,979 hours over their time with RSVP. To that I say thank you and WOW!”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!