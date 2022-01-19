A Touch of Hope opens downtown

Three therapists are banding together under one roof to provide services to the Chadron community.

A Touch of Hope Therapy, LLC officially opened its doors at 229 Main Street on Dec. 1, with a ribbon cutting celebration Jan. 6.

Chelsea Turner, who provides therapy services alongside Davina Borges LIMPH, LPC, MAE, and Adrianna Calle, PLMHP, said there’s already been a lot of excellent response from the community. “It took us almost no time at all to fill our caseloads.”

The facility was also open when the tragic news of Daniel Rasmussen’s death hit, and Turner said they saw a few students trickle in and out. She noted they weren’t providing therapeutic services to students, but served as a neutral grieving spot that wasn’t school or home.

As to having three therapists in the building, Turner said each has her strengths. For instance, Borges is extremely passionate about severe and persistent mental illness, as well as trauma. She’s also a certified meditation teacher, Yoga instructor and Reiki master.

Turner explained Reiki is an Eastern medicine, providing energetic healing and realigning energies through the chakra points of the body.

As for herself, Turner works with a lot of teenagers. “That’s really my sweet spot,” she said. “I’ve been working with teens my entire adult career life. I’ve been in mental health for about 14 years.” She works a lot with teens and trauma, but her biggest strength is addressing body image issues and eating disorders. She’s also a certified Reiki master.

Calle works a lot with veterans, being a veteran herself. She’s also certified in trauma work, Turner said, and “she’s pretty much all-inclusive. She has clients from five to geriatric. She sees everyone across the whole spectrum.”

Turner added programs such as Reiki and Yoga are incorporated into therapeutic interventions where appropriate. “Obviously, if the individual doesn’t want it we’re not going to do it. Those services are available if they’d like to work it into an overall wellness plan.”

Also, if people want to come in and do only the Yoga and Reiki services, they can without needing to set up a therapy session. Turner said the ultimate goal is to construct another three offices in the building, two of which will be for Reiki and Yoga. The third will be for another clinician they plan to bring on board.

The Reiki and Yoga rooms, Turner said, will allow people to use those services without feeling like they’re in a therapist’s office. There are also a couple “zen” spaces planned for the front of the building, to allow people to simply come in and sit if they want.

This addition and designation of space goes to making A Touch of Hope something of a holistic wellness center. “Obviously our main focus is mental health therapy,” Turner said, “but we recognize we’re treating an entire person; we’re not treating a diagnosis. Anything we can do to help a person better themselves, we’re going to try to do.”

This isn’t the first time the trio has worked together. Turner explained she and Calle have known each other for five years, and the two worked together at Western Community Health Resources. Borges was Turner’s internship supervisor, as well as her neighbor, and the three realized they were in the same field and chose to branch out.

Turner added they have similar work styles and mindsets, and they are “very cohesive as a team. It just made sense.”

People can call the office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Turner said, but set sessions are dependent upon the therapist and client needs. Some clients work all week and can’t get in until Sunday. “If one of us is willing to work a Sunday,” Turner said, “they’ll go with that therapist. But we’re all flexible. Our mission is to meet the clients where they’re at, to make sure they have access to services. We’re all moms. We recognize life, and if you have to work 8-5 someone has to flexible enough to provide alternative options.”

They also encourage those who feel they need therapy to reach out and explore the options available to them. Another big thing for the therapists, Turner said, is this provides an opportunity for them to give back to the community.

“The one thing we’ve been most humbled by is the response from the community. It’s been so cool to see how many people are willing to support us on this venture but to have those discussions about mental health.”

A Touch of Hope can be contacted at 308-360-3703, or by email at info@atouchofhopetherapy.org.

