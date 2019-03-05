Few brides will agree on what makes the perfect wedding day, although driving snow and dangerous road conditions would rarely fit that criteria.
As 4:30 p.m. approached Saturday, the time when Maddy Nygren and Jacob Tejral, both Chadron State College 2017 graduates, were to grasp hands at the front of the small church in Mead, the situation outside was growing more grim with every passing minute.
A raging blizzard had arrived, white-out conditions quickly shutting down Interstate 80 and making travel difficult across eastern Nebraska.
Maddy said conditions worsened to the point that the couple wasn't expecting anyone but close family members to show up. But, to their surprise, more than 200 friends, family and community members filled the pews of Alma Lutheran Church, 40 miles northeast of Lincoln.
"I was starting to break down at one point," Maddy said this week, reflecting on her wedding day. "But my cousin came around and told me the church was filled. When the doors opened, I was almost brought to tears."
As the ceremony played out, the blizzard continued. And that's where this long-anticipated wedding day took a turn.
A party bus company that had told Jacob it hadn't canceled a ride in its 20 years in business wouldn't make the trip. The driver said he couldn't see more than 10 feet in front of the bus.
The reception was to follow at the Pla Mor Ballroom west of Lincoln, a 45-minute drive from Mead in the best of times. An impossibility in a full-fledged blizzard.
The caterer for the reception — and the food — was stuck in Wahoo. The wedding cake was at the Pla Mor. So, too, was the DJ, all set up to play tunes late into the night.
"At that point, we weren't looking for much," Jacob said. "We were mostly just concerned with feeding the people who had shown up."
The ceremony began as scheduled, 4:30 on the nose, amazing considering what was going on outside and the flurry of last-minute activity resulting from the weather.
Someone made a call to the Mead Fire Department and asked to use the fire hall for a makeshift reception.
A four-wheel-drive vehicle helped to get the caterer to and from Wahoo. An older couple in Mead heard about the ordeal and used cake mixes they had on hand to make a cake. Even the party bus experience was improvised by using an ambulance.
"There were medical devices swinging around and music was playing while we were riding around and busting snow drifts," Jacob said.
Meanwhile, family members and guests made the four-block trip from the church to help members of the fire department clear the fire hall and prepare for the reception in just 45 minutes. Decorations from the church helped dress up tables. There was the freshly baked cake. And, almost out of nowhere in the midst of a blizzard, a second DJ showed up.
"Everyone who came in said it looked like it was planned," Maddy said.
They celebrated for hours, until it was time to figure out where to go from there. Residents of the town offered their spare beds to anyone in attendance, including the bride and groom. There was a slumber party in the basement of the church for 15, including the parents of the bride and groom catching a few hours of sleep on cushions pulled off pews.
The following day, the couple had a second reception at the Pla Mor, allowing those who couldn't make it to the wedding to celebrate their marriage. The original cake was served.
Days later, what sticks out for the newlyweds was how the Mead community rallied behind them to make the wedding happen in the most dire of circumstances.
"We had no part in it, and we are very grateful for all they did for us," Jacob said.
And while Maddy said she wasn't the kind of bride who spent her life forming the perfect vision for her wedding, she said she's happy with how it turned out.
"You could say we had our plan, and God had his plan," she said.
Jacob, on the other hand, jokes that his new wife got exactly what she and many other brides wish for.
"She wanted a white wedding," he said, "and she got it."