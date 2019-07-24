More than 50 people argued against their property valuations last week during protest hearings before the Dawes County Board of Equalization.
Dawes County Assessor Lindy Coleman said 54 people filed 83 protests this year. Most of the protests concerned valuation increases in suburban rural residential areas, some commercial properties and on parcels in Marsland, Kenwood and Whitney. Suburban rural residential had an across the board increase this year, Coleman said, and some commercial property owners protested the hike back to the 2017 valuations after seeing a decrease last year. Marsland, Kenwood and Whitney were all re-assessed this year and saw valuation increases as well, Coleman said.
The period for protesting valuations is over after last week’s hearing, but property owners can stop by the Dawes County Assessor’s office during business hours and review their property file to ensure that it is accurate. Results of the protest hearings will be mailed to property owners who protested during the first week of August, Coleman said. A few valuations were changed, but not a significant number, she said.
You have free articles remaining.
“Most of it is a statutorily required assessed level of value,” Coleman explained.
The county will receive its centrally assessed valuations from the state by Aug. 10 and will notify local taxing authorities of their final valuations no later than Aug. 20.