Action tabled on blight declaration

Formally declaring five properties to be blighted and substandard will wait for at least another two weeks following action at the Chadron City Council’s Monday night meeting. On a 3-2 vote, with council members Miles Bannan and Keith Crofutt voting “no,” declaring the properties was tabled.

Though there was a public hearing regarding the declaration, no public comment was given. Mayor Mark Werner suggested tabling the action to allow more time for public comment, as he was concerned there would be people who want additional clarification.

Both Crofutt and Bannan stated they’ve not heard any comment either way on the matter, and Crofutt pointed out this is not the first time it’s been discussed at a council meeting. Board Member Joe Johndreau said he’s heard from people asking what council’s plan is.

The properties included in the declaration are: a parcel west of Maple Street, from Sixth to Eighth; the Nebraska Department of Roads parcel east of Maple; the NDOR parcel west of Maple; the old hospital property at Eighth and Morehead; and a parcel along Highway 385, between 10th and 16th.

It was noted that the Planning Commission approved the designation at its March 14 meeting.

Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson said when people hear that property is to be declared substandard and blighted it can leave a bad taste in the mouth. Looking at the definitions, she noted, it’s looking at properties that are within the corporate city limits and undeveloped for more than 40 years, conditions of older properties, if existing platting is obsolete and whether properties have water, sewer and street infrastructure.

“Believe it or not,” Johnson said, “we still have properties that are on septic tanks.” There are also financial benefits with the designation, she said, if all the proper channels are gone through.

Only 35% of the city can be blighted at one time. According to the current map of the designated substandard and blighted, the majority of those areas is north of Third Street. Plans are to remove several areas off the map, including the ball fields and fairgrounds and the area to the north of Highway 385.

Johnson said the ball fields and fairgrounds are unlikely to develop into anything else, and were included for ease of computing the 35% and stating everything north of Third was blighted. As for the area north of Highway 385, it has since developed additional commercial property.

In other action, council has officially become a member of the Chadron Chamber of Commerce, at the Public Investment level. Chamber Executive Director Gabby Michna spoke briefly prior to the action, noting that from her research she learned the City and Chamber had a complimentary partnership based on the generous amount of funding the City was allocating. That money was re-allocated to the ACE/KENO funds in 2017, for which the Chamber has been invited to apply.

City Council, Michna added, has always been considered by her to be a Chamber member, since the two organizations work together so well behind the scenes.

The Chamber does well in having members support events, Michna said, and what she was requesting was more support for normal operations, support for her position and summer staff positions, and to keep the lights on and doors open.

“Any other finances we have that don’t go directly into that, they’re going right back into the community,” Michna said. “Whether it’s different programs we’re partnering with or different event expenses that maybe our sponsorship will not cover.”

Council member Crofutt serves on the Chamber Board as Vice Chair. Though he acknowledged he’s not been in favor of simply giving money for operating expenses, Crofutt said this is a good compromise as it allows the council to keep a voice on the executive board and keeps them in line with what’s expected of other entities that participate on the board.

Two bids were approved at the meeting, the first being one for $205,949 from McGill Restoration for the East Tank recoating project. The second bid was for $45,432 for a 2022 GMC Sierra pickup from Chadron Motor Company. This bid is less the $1,500 trade-in of an S10 pickup.

Additionally, council approved a bid of $48,499 for a 2022 GMC Sierra pickup from Chadron Motor Company, also less the trade-in value of the S10, should the first bid fall through.

This approval of two bids is in response to a concern brought forth at a previous meeting. Having two approved bids will allow purchase of a vehicle if the first bid is not fulfilled, without waiting for an official council meeting to approve the second bid.

Grant funding re-certifications were approved for the City of Chadron Public Transportation Program.

Also during the meeting, council was introduced to new employees, Water and Sewer Operator Sam Brodrick and Accounting Clerk Stephanie Ellis.

Janet Johnson also provided information on the current state of the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center. When the motor that runs the heating for the larger portion of the building was lost in December, she said, the second-best available choices for heating the building were made. Two electrical heating units were placed on the mezzanine. Those units were barely maintaining, she noted.

Because of the cold air in the facility, the water temperature was increased for patron comfort. However, this caused the humidity problem became worse. Johnson explained when the facility was designed the water and air temperatures were to be different by 2-3 degrees, which would keep humidity down. ‘We have had a huge humidity problem for multiple months,” Johnson said, though with higher temperatures and the passive solar heat those problems are improving but things are not quite back to normal.

Johnson received an email that the new motor should be here by mid- to late-April. On a positive note, Johnson said the pool has been quite popular for birthday parties, with weekends book all the way up to the annual shut down on May 9.

