Active cases showing slowdown, recoveries increasing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dawes County has significantly slowed in the past week with just 12 new cases over the past six days. The total number of cases as of 8:15 a.m. Thursday is 91.

In addition to the reduction in daily positive cases, the number of recoveries has gone up as well, with 76 of the 91 now recovered.

Sioux County is showing only seven positive cases, six of which have recovered. Sheridan County is at 31 cases with 24 recovered, and Box Butte County is at 32 cases with 20 recovered. There have been no deaths in the four counties of the northern Panhandle.

For the 11 counties of the Panhandle, total positive cases are at 669 of 11,491 tested, for a positivity rate of 5.8%. Of the total positives, 580 have recovered and 83 are active. There have been six deaths, all within Scotts Bluff County.

Active hospitalizations remain low at 6, a good sign that the Panhandle will transition to Phase 4 of the state Directed Health Measures on Sept. 14. The new DHMs will allow venues to operate at higher capacity rates — 75% for indoor gatherings, 100% for outdoor.