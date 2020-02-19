Activities planned for National FFA Week

The 2020 National FFA Week is celebrated Feb. 22-29, and students at Chadron High School will recognize the week with daily dress themes and activities throughout the week.
On Monday, Feb. 24, the dress theme is “Merica Monday,” with red, white and blue. There is also all-chapter bowling at Hill Top Lanes starting at 6:30 p.m.
For Tuesday, Feb. 25, dress theme is blue and gold—the official FFA colors—or an FFA shirt. Members should bring their branding irons for the supervised wood brand display. The students will bring in their brand to the school and brand a square piece of wood at the school under the supervision of Mr. Cogdill.
The brands will then be put on display to illustrate/reinforce how many people in our school are connected to Agriculture.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, get out the hunting, hiking and angling gear for Outdoor Clothing Day.
Thursday, Feb. 27, is Agricultural Proud dress day, so be sure to wear anything related to agriculture. Students will also be hosting a pancake, casserole and juice breakfast for high school staff.
Wrapping up the dress days is “Love your Flannel Friday,” and students can bring tractors to school.
Awards will also go to the best dressed person for each dress up day. Judges will be the ladies in the front office.
Events through the week include an ear tag contest. Chapter members will hide 10 ear tags around the school daily. Those who find them can turn them in for a prize.
You have free articles remaining.
For the Companion Animal Cutest Photos Contest, entrants should submit photos—limit of two per person—featuring them and their pets. Entries are due Thursday to Ms. Moore @ maribeth.moore@chadronschools.net, and voting will be done Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.
Daily announcements will have Interesting facts about agriculture.
FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
FFA develops members’ potential and helps them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success.
Members are future chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, international business leaders, teachers and premier professionals in many career fields.
FFA is an intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. It is one of the three components of agricultural education.
The official name of the organization is the National FFA Organization. The letters “FFA” stand for Future Farmers of America. These letters are a part of a history and heritage that will never change.
FFA is not just for students who want to be production farmers; FFA also welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and more. For this reason, the name of the organization was updated in 1988 after a vote of national convention delegates to reflect the growing diversity and new opportunities in the industry of agriculture.
FFA continues to help the next generation rise up to meet those challenges by helping its members to develop their own unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of agricultural career pathways. So today, they are still the Future Farmers of America. But, they are the Future Biologists, Future Chemists, Future Veterinarians, Future Engineers and Future Entrepreneurs of America, too.
Today, the National FFA Organization remains committed to the individual student, providing a path to achievement in premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Members live the motto Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live and Living to Serve. FFA members rise to the challenge of service embracing members of all walks of life united through FFA.