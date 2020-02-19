Activities planned for National FFA Week

The 2020 National FFA Week is celebrated Feb. 22-29, and students at Chadron High School will recognize the week with daily dress themes and activities throughout the week.

On Monday, Feb. 24, the dress theme is “Merica Monday,” with red, white and blue. There is also all-chapter bowling at Hill Top Lanes starting at 6:30 p.m.

For Tuesday, Feb. 25, dress theme is blue and gold—the official FFA colors—or an FFA shirt. Members should bring their branding irons for the supervised wood brand display. The students will bring in their brand to the school and brand a square piece of wood at the school under the supervision of Mr. Cogdill.

The brands will then be put on display to illustrate/reinforce how many people in our school are connected to Agriculture.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, get out the hunting, hiking and angling gear for Outdoor Clothing Day.

Thursday, Feb. 27, is Agricultural Proud dress day, so be sure to wear anything related to agriculture. Students will also be hosting a pancake, casserole and juice breakfast for high school staff.

Wrapping up the dress days is “Love your Flannel Friday,” and students can bring tractors to school.