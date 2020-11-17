 Skip to main content
Additional COVID deaths bring county total to 9

virus

Following the press deadline for the Nov. 18 edition of The Chadron Record, Panhandle Public Health District reported an additional seven COVID-related deaths in the Panhandle.

Among these are three in Dawes County - a female in her 60s, a male in his 70s and a female in her 80s - bringing the total number of deaths for the county to nine. The number of total Panhandle deaths is 31.

The following COVID-related deaths were also reported:

• A Cheyenne County female in her 70s

• A Kimball County male in his 90s

• A Morrill County female in her 90s

• A Sheridan County female in her 60s

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of seven Panhandle residents. We wish their families and friends peace and comfort during their time of loss,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

