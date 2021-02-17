Additional locations receiving COVID vaccine

Those who have had COVID are still encouraged to get the vaccine once they no longer have symptoms and achieved recovery status. Those who have received their first dose and have not heard when they will receive the second dose should not panic, as they will be contacted by the vaccine provider that administered the first dose.

Unified Command confirms 81 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Monday, February 8. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined.

Panhandle Public Health also reports that the Monoclonal Antibody Treatment may help COVID symptoms improve sooner and reduce hospitalizations.

When a person becomes infected with COVID, their body makes antibodies to fight off the virus. Monoclonal Antibody Treatment is a COVID neutralizing antibody treatment infusion that helps the body make enough antibodies to successfully fend off the virus while the body continues naturally making its own.

Receiving the treatment may help COVID symptoms improve sooner and make a hospital visit less likely by nearly a 70% reduction. The treatment is available at long-term care facilities and for the general population.