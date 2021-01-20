Adult Winter Reading begins next week

Chadron Public Library will kick-off the annual Winter Reading Program for adults on January 25.

This year's program, Snow Better Time to Read (than now), is open to all library cards holders ages 18 and up. The last day to sign up for this winter event is February 15 with the program concluding on March 25.

At the time of enrollment, goody bags will be available in the library. Patrons can request bench service for their bag, provided they collect the bag at the scheduled time. Program participants will be able to keep track of their reading using booklets found in the initial goody bag or enrolling online on Reader Zone.

Only materials checked out from Chadron Public Library, Overdrive or Hoopla will count toward the Adult Winter Reading Program.

In past years, every week the library offered programs for the adult patrons. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the weekly events have been substituted with activity packets. Patrons can request their packets free of charge and enjoy games, crafts and more, at home. The packets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Each weekly installment will be prepared by a different staff member, reflecting their hobbies and interests.

New to this year program are the book lists to be found on the first page of the online library catalog. Each staff member has prepared at least one list of suggested readings. For more information, call 308-432-0531.

