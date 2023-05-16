Following a public hearing of more than a half hour, and an additional 10 minutes of discussion, Chadron city Council voted 4-1 to table action on amending zoning regulations to allow long-term vehicle storage and convenience storage in an R-3 multiple family residential district with a special use permit.

The proposed amendment to zoning regulations was brought forth by Randy Cullers, who has been working with Craig Price.

Price bought the former state yard and shed property from the State of Nebraska, located along Maple Street, and was unaware the grandfather clause had expired. During his presentation, Cullers noted having the special use permit in place would still allow the city to maintain control over what goes on the lots.

Price emphasized he’s been trying to develop the lots for 15 months, and has spent $17,000 with no return on his investment. He would like to use the north side of the lot as an open-faced storage area. He noted he has already allowed someone to park a horse trailer there as it led to reduced visibility on Main Street. He has also kept hay bales donated to Chadron FFA on the property so deer would not destroy them, and used a building on the property to house commodities for Northwest Community Action Partnership.

Price would also like to build six duplexes on the south side of the lot, each having 2,400 square feet of living space per building, or 1,200 square feet per living space.

Miles Bannan, who had the singular “no” vote in the motion to table, said he has lived in the neighborhood where the lots are, and granting the amendment to the zoning regulations seemed to be a “no brainer” to him. However, council members Mark Graves and Shane Shepherd said they hadn’t had enough time to look over the proposal, as they only received the information Friday and had other obligations over the weekend.

Graves emphasized he was not trying to disagree with Bannan, but was simply wanting more time to look over everything.

It was pointed out that, even if the amendment were to be granted, it doesn’t mean the housing/storage project could begin right away. Price would still have to apply for a special use permit.

In other action, the council approved a full-time deputy city clerk position. The person who gets the position would start with city clerk duties, then based on the learning curve move to the utilities d, human resources, finance and public works department. The person would be asked to train in different areas at the same time, depending on what tasks are assigned.

A concern was raised on whether the deputy city clerk would simply move into the city clerk position should current clerk Donna Rust choose to retire. It was noted the deputy clerk would still have to apply for the clerk position, so as not to miss other qualified candidates by promoting from within.

A 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup and a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 were declared as surplus property, and authorized to be sold.

Two change orders were approved in regard to the east tank improvement project. One is $22,056, to patch holes from when the tank was shot a few weeks back. The second is $4,636.50, for a visual inspection and ultrasonic thickness test.