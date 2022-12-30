Ag banquet returns to January

After being held in May this past year, the 2023 Dawes County Ag Appreciation Banquet will again be in January.

Jack Arterburn said the banquet, scheduled for Jan. 14, 2023, was moved to May in 2022 due to Covid concerns. In 2021 the banquet was cancelled, and rather than have two consecutive years with no banquet it was decided to move it to later in the year.

Also factoring into last year’s change was having to deal with January’s winter weather, Arterburn said, which is always “hit or miss.”

While the May 2022 banquet had a decent turnout, Arterburn said there are things happening at that time of year which added some complications. Folks are still branding and turning cows out, kids are graduating and going on summer break, and plans are being made for farming.

“We thought we’d move it back to the January time frame,” Arterburn said. Even though there’s weather to contend with, it’s a nice time for people to get together outside of brandings and graduations. “It just seems like neighbors don’t get together as much in the winter, and they’ve got more time in the winter.”

Another change to last year’s banquet was a move in location, going from the Assumption Arena to the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Arterburn said the when the Chadron Chamber Ag Committee met to plan the banquet the conversation centered around having it at the fairgrounds to utilize the new building, and there is more room. The fairgrounds, he added, have an agricultural feel to them and it felt natural to make the transition.

Chadron Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gabby Michna said the menu for the banquet is roast beef sandwich, potato salad, cowboy beans and other sides made by Ag Committee members' wives and Chamber Ambassadors, with ice cream for dessert.

Almost 700 people are invited to the banquet from around the area, and invitations should be to them by Jan. 1. Those who do not receive their invites can contact the Chamber of Commerce at 432-4401, though Michna encourages they wait until Jan. 1 to see if it may have been held up.

Those invited are reminded to bring their invitations with them to the banquet, as they provide entry for the door prizes.

Doors open at the banquet at 5:30 p.m., with supper served at 6 p.m.