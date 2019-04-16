Fellowship applications for the Nebraska LEAD 39 program are now available for men and women involved in production agriculture or agribusiness.
“Up to 30 motivated men and women with demonstrated leadership potential will be selected from five geographic districts across our state,” said Terry Hejny, the program’s director.
In addition to monthly three-day seminars, the group will participate in a 10-day national study seminar and a two-week international seminar. Seminar themes include leadership assessment and potential, natural resources and energy, agricultural policy, leadership through communication, Nebraska’s political process, global perspectives, nuclear energy, social issues, agribusiness and marketing and more.
The LEAD program is designed to prepare ag producers to be spokespersons, problem solvers and decision makers for the Nebraska agricultural industry. It is operated by the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in collaboration with the University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Other Nebraska colleges and universities, along with businesses and industries throughout the state also support the program.
Applications are due June 15 and are available by contacting leadprogram@unl.edu, or writing 104 ACB, UNL, 68583 or by calling 402-472-6810.