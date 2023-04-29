National Park Week 2023 is April 22 – 30. Agate Fossil Beds National Monument will started and ended the celebration with two amazing, free events. “Stories in the Stars” Astronomy Program was Saturday, April 22. Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason will share his poems on Sunday, April 30th from 1-2: p.m. Both events will occur at the picnic shelter at Agate.

Park Connections was the theme for the first day of National Park Week. (It’s also the last day of International Dark Skies Week.) Former Ranger turned Volunteer Jason Gray explored the connections between the earth and the sky.

Park Love is the theme for the last day of National Park Week. It’s also the last day of National Poetry Month. Mason will read several of his poems, including those written while on his honeymoon in the national parks. Mason published four books of poetry; won awards from the Academy of American Poets, Nebraska Arts Council, and more; ran poetry programs in Nepal, Botswana, Romania and Belarus; and has been published in the New York Times and over 200 other publications.

No registration is needed. ASL interpreters available upon request. For more information, please contact the park at (308) 665-4113 or agfo_ranger_activities@nps.gov.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located 34 miles north of Mitchell, NE or 22 miles south of Harrison, NE on Highway 29 and three miles east on River Rd. The Visitor Center winter hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and the trails are open from dawn until dusk. For more information visit www.nps.gov/agfo and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.