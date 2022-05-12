Agate Fossil Beds to start summer hours

HARRISON — Sunday, May 15, is the first day of summer hours, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. The Fossil Hills trail, 2.7 miles round-trip, and the Daemonelix trail, one mile round-trip, are open from dawn till dusk, year-round.
The visitor center, with exhibits featuring the Miocene age fossils that were found on James Cook’s ranch and the James H. Cook Native American Collection, is open to the public every day with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The staff at Agate Fossil Beds will be available to present short talks about both the discovery of the fossils and the American Indian artifacts and culture. A twelve minute movie and an interactive hiker program, providing a preview of the trails, are available.
Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located only 22 miles south of Harrison, Nebraska, or 34 miles north of Mitchell, Nebraska, on State Highway 29 and three miles east on River Road. Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is a fee free park.