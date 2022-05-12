Agate Fossil Beds to start summer hours

The visitor center, with exhibits featuring the Miocene age fossils that were found on James Cook’s ranch and the James H. Cook Native American Collection, is open to the public every day with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The staff at Agate Fossil Beds will be available to present short talks about both the discovery of the fossils and the American Indian artifacts and culture. A twelve minute movie and an interactive hiker program, providing a preview of the trails, are available.