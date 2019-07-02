The Park Rangers of Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center (HMERC) invite you to join the second Ranger Interpretive Talk of the summer: Agates of Nebraska: How they formed, where they came from, and how to find them. The talk is on Saturday, July 6 at 7 p.m., as part of Northwest Parks Talk Series program with the Nebraska Commission of Game and Parks, the National Park Service and the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands. The talk will take place at the picnic shelter by the fishing pond, next to Chadron State Park visitor center.
This year’s HMERC GeoCorps Intern, Anna Cooke, will discuss how agates are unique semiprecious gemstones made of microscopic silica crystals. These beautiful stones form in cracks and cavities in rocks and are set free when the rock around them erodes. Northwest Nebraska is a particularly good place to find agates. In fact, they are so common that agates have been named as Nebraska’s state rock and state gemstone.
“Agate hunting is one of the popular recreation activities on public lands and often agates are misidentified,” said HMERC manager, Ryan Means. “This is a great opportunity to learn proper identification techniques and agate collecting regulations on public lands,” he said.
Additionally, HMERC staff members will be available throughout the evening to share information about Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday and HMERC 20th anniversary events, and other recreational opportunities on public lands.
The Ranger Interpretive Talk programs are free of charge, however permits are required to enter Nebraska State Parks, and can be purchase at the Chadron State Park front desk.
For more information on this event or other summer educational talks and programs, please call the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands at 308-432-0300 or Ryan Means, 308-221-4162.