Over 111 Dawes and Sheridan County 2nd grade students got a hands-on educational experience about Nebraska’s #1 industry — agriculture — on Wednesday, May 3rd. Students attended from Chadron, Crawford, Hay Springs, Gordon, and Rushville elementary schools.

Throughout April and May, Nebraska Extension Staff from across the Panhandle hosted five AgSplosion school enrichment events for almost 700 youth. Agsplosion, an Agricultural Literacy Festival, teaches youth about corn, soybeans, pigs, dry edible beans, wheat, beef cattle, ag technology, potatoes and dairy.

One teacher said the material the students learned during the Agsplosion field day relates well with what they have been taught in the classroom.

Another teacher said, “We live in an “ag” driven area of the state. It is important to know how vital it is for not only our state, but our country.”

Agsplosion is very important for students, families, and educators to work together to emphasize the importance of agriculture in our community. This program would not be possible without generous donations from the Nebraska Wheat Board, Oshkosh Heifer Development, Walther Farms, Sheridan County Farm Bureau, Morrill County Farm Bureau, Cheyenne County Farm Bureau, and Nebraska Corn Board.