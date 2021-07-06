Alannah R. Fields

We can't talk about the beauty of her life without talking about the darkness that led to her decisions that took her from us at the young age of 24. On June 15, 2021 Alannah overdosed. Alannah started using drugs to ease the pain when life seemed to be too much to handle. Even with all the love and support of her family, drugs robbed her of all her true joy and consequently what her life could have been. For all of you who knew Alannah and loved her like we did we know you'll understand this. For anyone who didn't know her please hold your loved ones close and share the dangers of "just one time" with your children. It won't ease your pain and not one thing about this is "fun." For anyone who is struggling with your own pain, just know even one time can change your life forever, or as in Alannah's case sadly end it.