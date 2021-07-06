Albert F. Schramm

HAY SPRINGS | Albert Frederick Schramm was born on Oct. 7, 1928 to Minnie Augustus (Weinbrandt) Schramm and Hugo Paul Schramm in Denison, Iowa.

Albert enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in Omaha, Nebraska on August 13, 1945. He was an honored veteran of World War II, and was proud to serve his country.

Albert met the love of his life, Irene Iris Wood, and the two were later married on July 7, 1950. Albert was a ranch hand on the Orr family ranch, and it was Frank Orr who flew the couple to Rapid City, SD, to get married. To this marriage six children were born: Janet Marie, James Dean (Patty) Schramm, Karen Kay (Will) Edwards, Steven Wayne (Terry) Schramm, and twins Gary Orval (Esther) Schramm and Larry Paul.

In 1962, Al and Irene moved to Corona, California. Albert worked as a mechanic until he was able to purchase his own mechanic shop. He owned and operated Mr. Tune Up until his retirement in 1980.

Al was very active in scouting and was a scout leader. He loved to whittle wood and make woggles for the kids. Albert loved being active with his family's events.