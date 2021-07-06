Albert F. Schramm
HAY SPRINGS | Albert Frederick Schramm was born on Oct. 7, 1928 to Minnie Augustus (Weinbrandt) Schramm and Hugo Paul Schramm in Denison, Iowa.
Albert enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in Omaha, Nebraska on August 13, 1945. He was an honored veteran of World War II, and was proud to serve his country.
Albert met the love of his life, Irene Iris Wood, and the two were later married on July 7, 1950. Albert was a ranch hand on the Orr family ranch, and it was Frank Orr who flew the couple to Rapid City, SD, to get married. To this marriage six children were born: Janet Marie, James Dean (Patty) Schramm, Karen Kay (Will) Edwards, Steven Wayne (Terry) Schramm, and twins Gary Orval (Esther) Schramm and Larry Paul.
In 1962, Al and Irene moved to Corona, California. Albert worked as a mechanic until he was able to purchase his own mechanic shop. He owned and operated Mr. Tune Up until his retirement in 1980.
Al was very active in scouting and was a scout leader. He loved to whittle wood and make woggles for the kids. Albert loved being active with his family's events.
After retirement Al and Irene moved back to Hay Springs, where he was a rancher. Al worked for Ralph and Helen Strotheide on their ranch, along with taking care of his own cattle. While back in Hay Springs, he and his sons opened Mr. Tune Up, which is still operating today.
Al loved to work on wood projects with his wife, and has had his woodworking published in the Northwest Public Power Association newsletter. Al and Irene loved to garden, and Irene would can their produce. They spent an immeasurable amount of time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their family was at the center of their very existence.
Albert passed away peacefully on June 20, 2021.
He was preceded in death and welcomed by his loving wife; his daughter, Janet Marie; his son, Larry Paul; his parents, Minnie and Hugo; siblings, Hugo, Ruby and Lillian Schramm; daughter, Esther Schramm; and grandsons. Tucker and David Schramm, and Dustin Edwards.
His grandchildren include Mike (Rebecca) Edwards, Ronald (Rebekah) Edwards, Mandi (Joel) Retkowski, Louise (Mark) Dykes, Teri (Tim) Schramm, Kyle (Destiny) Edwards, David Schramm, Tucker Schramm, Trevor (Erin) Schramm, Emily Schramm, Carl Schieber, Monty Zeller and Christopher Zeller.
Great-grandchildren are Logan Waggener, Travis Zeller, Exavior Zeller, Aziza Zeller, Dalia Schieber, Kade Waggener, Noah Zeller, SeanRoger West, Ruth West, Nathaniel Zeller, Elyse Schramm, Dustin Edwards, Luke Edwards, Michael Dykes, Mason Dykes and Isabella Zeller.
Donations in honor of Al can be made to the Hay Springs Fire Department.