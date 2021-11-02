Alex Neil Rasmussen

RUSHVILLE, Neb. | Alex was the youngest of four born to Brant and Moneen Rasmussen in Rushville, Nebraska. He graduated from Rushville High School in 1984 and spent his entire life working on the farm northwest of Rushville.

He did custom farming over the years for neighbors as well as his own farming.

Alex was preceded in death by his dad Brant, and his daughter Kassie. He is survived by his mother Moneen, two brothers, Tony (Brenda) of Gordon, and Andy (Deb) of New Castle, Wyoming, and his sister Anita (Anthony) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, as well as special friend Betty Schultes of Rushville and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Monday November 1, 2021, 2:00 PM, at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home in Gordon. Inurnment will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Rushville, Nebraska. A memorial has been established for the Rushville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Unit and donations may be sent to Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.

