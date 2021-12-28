 Skip to main content
Alice Wanita Serres

CHADRON | Funeral Services for Alice Wanita Serres, age 91, of Chadron will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Burial will be in the Bodarc Cemetery north of Harrison. Visitation will be at Chamberlain Chapel, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 1-7 p.m.

Mrs. Serres died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Chadron, Nebraska. She was born December 30, 1929, at Benedict, Nebraska to Arthur Raymond and Mary Alice (Doak) Glass. She grew up and received her early education around Hemingford, Nebraska. She graduated from Hemingford High School in 1948 and received her Teaching Certificate from Chadron State College. She taught rural schools in western Nebraska.

Alice married Ernest Paul Serres, August 10, 1950, at Hemingford, Nebraska.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Lloyd Arnold Serres, sister Frances Delores Glass, Grace Nellie Heinz, brother Bert Arthur Glass, grandson Joseph Dean Gibbons, granddaughter Tommi Ann Serres

Her survivors include her sons, Rodney Wayne (Annette) Serres of Big Fork, Montana; Thomas Allen Serres of Chadron, Daniel Lee (Therese) Serres of Clackamas, Oregon; daughters Nancy Charlene Knaub of Chadron, Kathy Lanell (Jerry) Gibbons of Mitchell, Nebraska; sister Vera Jean (Jerry) Larson of Rapid City, South Dakota, stepbrother Lloyd Heine of Gering, Nebraska; 24 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 5 step-great grandchildren.

