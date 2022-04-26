Alicia Marie May-Stolley

CHADRON - Alicia Marie May-Stolley, 50, died at home after a bout with stomach cancer on April 21, 2022.

Alicia was the daughter of Richard (Dick) May and Sharlene (Black Bear) May. She was born on March 09, 1972, in Chicago, Illinois.

Alicia graduated High School from Bennett County High School in Martin, South Dakota in 1990. She later went on to earn both her bachelor's and master's degrees from Chadron State College. In the year of 1992 Alicia met her husband Greg Stolley at Cedar Pass Lodge located in the Badlands National Park near Interior South Dakota.

Alicia and Greg were married on August 14, 1993, in Kadoka, South Dakota.Alicia and Greg moved to Chadron, Nebraska to finish college and never left, choosing to start and raise their family there. After finishing college, Alicia went to work in Pine Ridge as a 4th grade teacher, then later as an 8th grade teacher. After earning her master's degree, she entered into the field of school administration, where she finished her career as the Head Principal at Wolf Creek School in the Oglala County School District.

Alicia was the ultimate boy mom having 3 sons Bryan (Bubba), Peyton (PJ), and Jesse (Tank). From football games to motocross races, she was always there for her boys cheering them on. When she wasn't following her sons around or working, Alicia enjoyed gardening, making t-shirts, camping, and boating. Alicia loved her work, but she also enjoyed trying to make a fun work environment for the faculty she supervised and believed in teamwork. Alicia was also gifted with becoming a mother-in-law to Chelsey and grandmother to Ezra Lee Stolley.

Alicia is survived in death by husband Greg Stolley, Mother Sharlene May, Sons Bryan, Peyton, and Jesse. Brother Richard (Rick) May, Nieces Josie May, Bailey May, Sophia May, brother in law and sister in law, Mike and Carol Stolley, niece Kate Stolley and Nephew Jamie Stolley, mother in law Eileen Stolley and numerous other family members and many close friends.

Alicia was preceded in death by Richard May (Father), Bryan William May (brother), and Richard Stolley (Father-in-Law).

Funeral services will be held at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 with a grave side service officiated by Russ Seger.

