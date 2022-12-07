All new bows this year

Ten years ago, In 2012, Rodd Rickenbach had the idea for a fundraiser for the Greenwood Cemetery electronic kiosk which lists all names in both the Greenwood and Calvary Cemeteries. Bows are purchased with a donation and each bow has the name of a loved one on it.

This year many hands made it possible for all new bows. Susan Rolfsmeier from the Chadron Public Library utilized her talent and patience in teaching Junice Dagen and Sharon Rickenbach the ins and outs of the circuit machine; new letters were cut for all names.

Members of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority helped make new bows and iron on the letters for each name. The fundraiser could not be complete without Kenny Groves offering his lift and Stephan Yoakum placing each bow on the tree.

Chadron Post Master Sue Spangler is also appreciated for allowing use of the oak tree by the Post Office.

Money raised from this and the Cemetery Tours in the summer during Fur Trade Days have not only paid for the electronic kiosk and upkeep but the shelter surrounding the kiosk with benches, flower boxes and assisted in block markers and one headstone. Be sure and drive by the Post Office and check out the Memory Tree.