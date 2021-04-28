 Skip to main content
All Student Juried Art Show closes Friday

All Student Juried Art Show closes Friday

artists

Chadron State College students whose work placed in the juried All-Student Show pose in Memorial Hall's Main Gallery. From left, Baylie Her Many Horses of Oelrichs, S.D., honorable mention, Devin Hodges of Hulett, Wyo., second place, Mia MacDonald of Cheyenne, Wyo., honorable mention, and Carissa Hill of Imperial, Neb., first and third place.

 Tena Cook

Four students have the winning entries in the Chadron State College All Student Juried Art Show, which closes Friday. Judges of the show were Holly Counts and Courtney Kouba, staff members of the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center.

Carissa Hill of Imperial, Neb., received first and third places, Devin Hodges of Hulett, Wyo., took second place, and Baylie Her Many Horses of Oelrichs, S.D., and Mia MacDonald of Cheyenne, Wyo., earned honorable mentions.

The first-place entry by Hill, an art education major, is an oil painting of a horse’s nose with human hand extended toward it.

“It represents how horses and people can have a really good, friendly relationship with each other. I really like the beauty and strength of horses. I have had a love for horses ever since I was little and I have one horse currently and I have a really good friendship with him,” she said.

Hill’s third place piece is a colored pencil drawing of the Venus sculpture.

Hodges’ second place entry is a glazed, clay sculpture, titled Tea Stained.

“I used glaze with like lead in it to make it look like stained glass. It’s kind of a pun because it is a tea pot and it looks like stained glass,” Hodges said.

Hodges, who is junior art education major, said most of her work is two-dimensional.

MacDonald, a graphic design major, received an honorable mention for her string art installation, Collide.

“I was inspired by the string art of the 1970s and 80s and parabolas in math,” MacDonald said. “I had some technical difficulties. When I first submitted it, it actually popped off the wall completely. I had to reinstall it. The judges saw the second version and I like this version better.”

She enjoys branding and hopes for a career in graphic design where she helps companies portray a cohesive image through colors and fonts.

Her Many Horses, an art education major, received honorable mention for her piece, Warped Inner Self.

“The inspiration for the piece is me. This one specifically is being critical of my mental state for the past couple semesters because of my anxieties and depression. In this piece, I kind of just let it all go,” Her Many Horses said.

She said the piece began as an oil painting, but soon became mixed media.

“I got frustrated waiting for the oil to dry. It took several weeks, so I decided to go with whatever I felt like, acrylic, pen, and more oil paint. I really stacked everything on top of each other,” Her many Horses said.

