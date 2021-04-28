All Student Juried Art Show closes Friday

MacDonald, a graphic design major, received an honorable mention for her string art installation, Collide.

“I was inspired by the string art of the 1970s and 80s and parabolas in math,” MacDonald said. “I had some technical difficulties. When I first submitted it, it actually popped off the wall completely. I had to reinstall it. The judges saw the second version and I like this version better.”

She enjoys branding and hopes for a career in graphic design where she helps companies portray a cohesive image through colors and fonts.

Her Many Horses, an art education major, received honorable mention for her piece, Warped Inner Self.

“The inspiration for the piece is me. This one specifically is being critical of my mental state for the past couple semesters because of my anxieties and depression. In this piece, I kind of just let it all go,” Her Many Horses said.

She said the piece began as an oil painting, but soon became mixed media.

“I got frustrated waiting for the oil to dry. It took several weeks, so I decided to go with whatever I felt like, acrylic, pen, and more oil paint. I really stacked everything on top of each other,” Her many Horses said.

