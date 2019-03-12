Joseph Reedy, project hydrogeologist and Chadron State College alumnus, will speak Thursday, March 14 at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center at 5 p.m. The free event, hosted by the Natural Sciences Club, is open to the public.
Reedy is a water scientist with Adaptive Resources Inc. (ARI), a water resources consulting firm, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He was hired in 2013 while completing his degree in Geoscience at CSC with minors in Physics and Water Resource Management.
Reedy will base his discussion on a regional groundwater model ARI has helped develop. The Western Water Use Management model covers a large portion of the Panhandle and its watersheds. Reedy said the model is a tool for local Natural Resources Districts and the Department of Natural Resources to understand and manage groundwater and surface water.
Reedy said Professor Mike Leite encouraged his interest in geology and water resources during his first year at CSC.
“He always emphasized interdisciplinary learning, which has helped me in my career and increased my appreciation for the complexity of the challenges we face and the broad engagement needed to solve them. His support of my undergraduate research and internships helped prepare me for success during and after college,” Reedy said.
Reedy’s work in water resources involves understanding current resources, how they are used, and the effects of their use.
“We use published data and field investigations to help us understand the state of the groundwater system and various methods to estimate how changes in use or conditions will affect it. This can range from single equations that use a simplified representation of the aquifer to complex models that incorporate variable aquifer properties and climate, development, or land use data to simulate the system through time and in three dimensions,” Reedy said.
In Nebraska, Reedy has worked on projects for local agencies and businesses, while his work in Colorado and Wyoming has been for private land owners or cooperatives and businesses.
Reedy was certified as a Geologist Intern in Nebraska by the Nebraska Board of Geologists in 2016 and is pursuing licensure as a Professional Geologist. He is a member of the Geological Society of America as well as the National Ground Water Association.
For more information about Reedy’s presentation, contact Leite at mleite@csc.edu or 308-432-6377.