In honor of AmeriCorps week, there will be a celebration of the AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in the Dawes & Sioux County RSVP Program. Those who are RSVP volunteers (or would like to be) are invited to the Lutheran Hall, 914 2nd St. in Crawford on Friday, March 17 at 2pm. There will be bingo, trivia, food, prizes, and lots of fun.