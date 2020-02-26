Annual audit shows debt decreases

Hobak also presented a letter that reads the size of the city’s accounting and administrative staff precludes certain internal controls that would be preferred if the office staff were larger. He said every city will have that comment, as it is not feasible to have enough staff to have the true segregation of duties needed. It was also pointed out in a second letter that there were some misstatements that have been corrected, and that there are multiple old balances on governmental accounts receivable that need follow ups and either written off or turned over to collections.