Volunteers are needed for the annual Chadron Community Litter Cleanup. Join Keep Chadron Beautiful, Saturday, April 22, from 9:00 to 12:00 at the Dawes County Courthouse. Trash bags and gloves will be supplied.

If you are unable to participate the day of the Cleanup, contact Keep Chadron Beautiful and ask for a “raincheck”. We will deliver supplies to you personally so you can complete your cleanup at your convenience.