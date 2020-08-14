Annual field tour will show work at Panhandle Center

In addition to the in-person field day, Panhandle Center faculty and staff are also developing online content that will complement PARTT 2020.

For more information contact event chair Bijesh Maharjan, Soil Nutrient and Management Specialist at 308-632-1372 or bmharjan@unl.edu

The Aug. 20 field day will provide visitors with a sampling of the work that has been ongoing at the Panhandle Center during the pandemic. The research plots have still been buzzing with activity as UNL specialists and research technicians carry out their projects while following social distancing and other protocols to protect them from spreading COVID-19. Conducting work this summer has been challenged by restrictions on number of occupants per vehicle, physical distancing, and face coverings.

One example of the activity is Jeff Bradshaw’s entomology program, which has been collaborating with the regional dry bean industry, the Dry Bean Commission, and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to set up monitoring network to keep track of the western bean cutworm. Since there are no resistance or transgenic traits in dry bean to help manage this pest, dry bean growers rely on monitoring, scouting, and carefully-times insecticide applications when necessary. Information from this network helps our growers and agriculturists help refine pest-management decisions.