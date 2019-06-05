On Saturday afternoon, as Bike Ride Across Nebraska riders began to relax after prepping their bikes and making camp, a group of BRAN veterans gathered under a 22-year-old canopy to share stories and enjoy the evening.
The group of about seven or eight riders included two long-time BRAN participants in Al Roeder and Jeff Grueter.
The two are both 69 years old. Roeder has ridden BRAN since its beginning in 1984, Grueter went on his first ride the next year.
“I didn’t know if I could do it or not, so I thought at $5 I’d take the challenge and it turned out to be kind of fun,” Roeder says.
On that first ride, Roeder says they rode from Fremont to Scottsbluff, where upon riding they were on their own to get home. The riders also weren’t sure if there was going to be a second BRAN the following year.
“That was still kind of up in the air at the time,” Roeder says. “We had a memorial ride, a group of us got together and rode a the end of the summer in case we didn’t get to do a second one. But that second one came around and I rode that and thought maybe I’d ride five. It seemed like a reasonable number.”
BRAN is now in its 39th year and Roeder has yet to miss a ride.
A lot has changed in the days since that first ride.
“The thing that shocks the young people most was there were no cell phones,” Roeder says. “If you wanted to make a phone call hopefully the town had a phone booth or the tavern would let you use theirs.”
Grueter says riders would have to wait in line for their turn on the phone. Eventually, someone just outside the canopy recalls that by BRAN 16 towns would start bringing out banks of pay phones for the riders, but they’d still need exact change.
The bikes too have gone through generations of change, Roeder says, though he says he still rides an old-school Chromalloy steel bike.
Bikes these days have more gears Grueter says, and their much lighter. They’re also more expensive. He paid $300 for his first bike, nowadays, advanced bikes can cost thousands.
One change many are happy for is the advancement of tire technology. Newer Kevlar tires help avoid dreaded flat tires.
Grueter tells tale of a rider who once had seven flats in a day. “It almost makes for a bad day,” Grueter says.
Roeder says the most flats he’s had was three, and that was plenty. Grueter adds that he once suffered two flats at the same time when in Grand Island he hit a piece of a tire lost by a semi-trailer.
The ride is also getting older, the group admits. A look around the campsite at Chadron State College proves that many of the riders are in the 50s, 60s or above, proving that BRAN is not a young-person’s ride.
“It used to be,” Roeder says, grabbing at his long, grey beard. “This beard was red. I have the pictures to prove it,” he laughs.
Grueter says that distance favors the old, but when asked if being more mature helps riders tackle the mental challenge of a long ride he counters: “You’re dancing around it, but the word is senile.” The statement serves to add to the already near constant laughter during the conversation.
“If you’re young, sometimes this can’t be your whole vacation,” Grueter says, after joking about the ride getting older. “So you’ve got to be old enough to have some vacation.”
Young or old, it’s never stopped Roeder or Grueter and Sunday morning they set out with the rest, Roeder on his 39th consecutive ride.
It took until BRAN 25 but the two have ridden in every county in Nebraska.
Roeder says what brings him back year after year is the people and getting to spend time with his daughter who began riding BRAN when she was nine and has ridden the last 30 years with him.
“It was a combination of enjoying time with my daughter and enjoying time with these crazy folks here,” he says.