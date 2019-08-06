Winners of the Antique Tractor Pull, sponsored by the Highway 20 Tractor Association, during the Dawes County Fair were as follows:
3000 lbs Matt Thorson 100’ 7.5 “
3500 lbs Brant Binger 97’ 1”
4000 lbs Curt Rossman 132’ 6.6 “
4500 lbs Tom Unverzagt 143’ 2.3”
5000 lbs Chris Schleicher 210’ 7.5”
5500 lbs Neal Soester 212’ 8”
6000 lbs Ben Tubbs 82’ 1”
6500 lbs Ben Tubbs 82’ 2.5”
7000 lbs Morgan Weyers 78’ 1”
8000 lbs Terri Soester 115’ 11”
8500 lbs Matt Thorson 113’ 8.8”
9500 lbs Pat Soester 144’ 3”
10,000 lbs and over Bill Ahrens 115’ 8”
There were 32 pulls during the event.