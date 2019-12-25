Appearances set for three arrested in drug busts

Three suspects will have appearances with counsel in Dawes County Court on Jan. 8. Alex Broderick and Brittany Priestley are scheduled for 8:30 a.m., and Colette Yardley is scheduled for 9 a.m. The three were arrested following two drug busts in a week by Chadron Police and other law enforcement agencies.
On Saturday, December 14, the Chadron Police Department received information about a possible drug violation at a house located in Chadron. On Monday, December 16, the police department served a search warrant at 512 North Morehead Street. Officers found 60.8 grams - over two ounces - of suspected methamphetamine, 64 grams of dispensary grade marijuana, 3 grams of Shatter THC, 6 grams of THC wax, and a marijuana grow system that included heat lamps, grow lights, air filters, grow tents, PVC hydroponic drips system, blender and venting tubes, with approximately 35 already harvested plants.
Officers also found marijuana and methamphetamine pipes, syringes, pre-loaded syringes with suspected methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials and cellular phones.
Officers arrested Yardley and Broderick for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of controlled substance with the intent to distribute, felony child abuse and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Broderick was also arrested for being under the influence of methamphetamine. Both were transferred to the Dawes County Jail and their bond was set at 10% of $50,000.
The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Western Intelligence Narcotic Group (WING) Drug Task Force, the Nebraska State Patrol and Health and Human Services.
In a second bust, on Wednesday, December 11, Chadron Police Officers and member of WING conducted a search warrant at 154 Maple Street, Chadron. Officers had received information from a citizen about a lot of stop and go traffic coming from the residence. During the search warrant Officers located drug paraphernalia related to the usages of marijuana and also located a white crystal-like substance in a glass pipe. Officers did a field test on the suspected methamphetamine and received a positive response for the presence of methamphetamines.
Officers arrested Priestley for possession of methamphetamine, Class IV felony.
Officers also issued Gabe No Leaf, Colin Ladeaux, and April Thunder Hawk all citation for possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Priestley was booked into the Dawes County Jail, with bond set at %10 of $10,000.