Appearances set for three arrested in drug busts

Three suspects will have appearances with counsel in Dawes County Court on Jan. 8. Alex Broderick and Brittany Priestley are scheduled for 8:30 a.m., and Colette Yardley is scheduled for 9 a.m. The three were arrested following two drug busts in a week by Chadron Police and other law enforcement agencies.

On Saturday, December 14, the Chadron Police Department received information about a possible drug violation at a house located in Chadron. On Monday, December 16, the police department served a search warrant at 512 North Morehead Street. Officers found 60.8 grams - over two ounces - of suspected methamphetamine, 64 grams of dispensary grade marijuana, 3 grams of Shatter THC, 6 grams of THC wax, and a marijuana grow system that included heat lamps, grow lights, air filters, grow tents, PVC hydroponic drips system, blender and venting tubes, with approximately 35 already harvested plants.

Officers also found marijuana and methamphetamine pipes, syringes, pre-loaded syringes with suspected methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials and cellular phones.