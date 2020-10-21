Applications available for Trunk or Treat

The Chadron chapter of Kiwanis is providing an opportunity for ghost, ghouls and monsters of all kinds to get some treats this year with the annual Trunk or Treat event in downtown Chadron from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.
The event also provides a chance to show some creativity by decorating your vehicle for trick-or-treaters to visit, and Kiwanis will treat the person with the winning trunk to a doughnut breakfast.
Those attending the Trunk or Treat should respect the flow of traffic by entering at Second Street and Chadron Avenue, and exiting at Third and Main, at the stop light. Do not turn around and go back through the venue.
Participants and attendees are responsible for their own health, and social distancing and masks are suggested. Those with questionable symptoms are asked to stay home.
Applications are available and spaces are free, but applications should be turned in to later than 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. Applications are available online at www.chadron.com/trunk-or-treat, and can be turned in at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce, 706 West Third, mailed to PO Box 646, Chadron, NE 69337, or email to director@chadron.com
Chadron School Resource Officer Derek Bauer stated, “This year we are experiencing a new risk. Due to the COVID-19 virus it would be suggested to avoid or alter most of our favorite ‘Trick-or-Treat’ traditions. There could be several other safe alternatives such as having a family ‘candy hunt’ at your house. Show off costumes to friends and family on video chat or have a virtual costume contest. The Chadron Police Department wishes everyone a happy, fun, and above all, safe Halloween.”
The department also offers tips for a positive experience:
•Avoid large gatherings or groups.
•Wait for others to leave a residence before approaching.
•When handing out treats, consider sitting outside and lining up treats on a table.
PARENTS
•Always escort your young children and carry a flashlight.
•Walk on the sidewalks. If there is no sidewalk, walk along the left curb facing oncoming traffic.
•Instruct your children NEVER to enter any homes.
•Stay in well-lit areas.
•Inspect all treats before allowing children to eat them.
•Dress your children in appropriate fitting costumes to avoid tripping and snagging.
•Consider placing reflective or glow in the dark tape on your children’s costumes.
•Avoid replica firearms, swords, or toys which can be mistaken for the real thing.
•Teach children their home and/or parent’s cellular phone number or 911 in case they get lost.
TRICK-OR-TREATERS
•Do not trick-or-treat by yourself. Stay in a group.
•Do not take short cuts, especially through alleys.
•Obey all traffic signals and look in all directions when crossing the street.
•Walk! Do not run to your intended destination and don’t dart in and out of cars or driveways.
•If there are no side-walks stay as far left of the roadway as possible.
•Always assume the driver does not see you.
•Only trick-or-treat at homes with their porch light on.
•Never approach a vehicle offering candy.
HOMEOWNERS
•Turn on your porch light so children know it is all right to visit your home.
•If you are placing a Jack-O-Lantern on your porch, place a glow stick inside instead of a candle.
•Hand out only commercially wrapped candy.
•Never invite children into your home.
•Keep pets away from children.
•Maintain clear walkways that are free from obstruction.
MOTORISTS
•Drive slowly and cautiously.
•Look for children on the street, crossing driveways, and darting in between parked vehicles.
•Avoid using your cell phone while driving because it will cause a distraction
•Play your music at a reasonable volume so you can listen for potential children crossing your path.
•Never drink and drive.
