Applications available for Trunk or Treat

The Chadron chapter of Kiwanis is providing an opportunity for ghost, ghouls and monsters of all kinds to get some treats this year with the annual Trunk or Treat event in downtown Chadron from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

The event also provides a chance to show some creativity by decorating your vehicle for trick-or-treaters to visit, and Kiwanis will treat the person with the winning trunk to a doughnut breakfast.

Those attending the Trunk or Treat should respect the flow of traffic by entering at Second Street and Chadron Avenue, and exiting at Third and Main, at the stop light. Do not turn around and go back through the venue.

Participants and attendees are responsible for their own health, and social distancing and masks are suggested. Those with questionable symptoms are asked to stay home.

Applications are available and spaces are free, but applications should be turned in to later than 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. Applications are available online at www.chadron.com/trunk-or-treat, and can be turned in at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce, 706 West Third, mailed to PO Box 646, Chadron, NE 69337, or email to director@chadron.com