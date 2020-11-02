Applications open for housing grants

Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced that applications are being accepted for a second round of grants under Nebraska's Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF).

"The Rural Workforce Housing Fund has helped make sure young people and families can find high-quality, reasonably priced places to live," said Gov. Ricketts. "The funds are used to build quality, affordable residences. Upon sale of the properties, money returns to the fund so that it can be loaned again. This creates an ongoing source of funding to help our rural communities grow."

A product of the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act (LB 518), which was signed into law in 2017, the RWHF is designed to help communities increase their supply of quality, affordable housing to accommodate a growing workforce. Funding recipients utilize the grants, combined with matching funds, to generate Rural Workforce Housing Investment Funds that support construction, reuse or rehabilitation projects.